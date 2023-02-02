EU officials visit Kyiv for first summit since war began

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for meetings intended to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion nears.

For their first EU-Ukraine summit since the war began, EU officials and their Ukrainian counterparts will discuss global food security, European sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's application to join the bloc, and President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my fourth time since Russia's invasion. This time, with my team of commissioners," Ms von der Leyen wrote on Twitter under a photo of her arriving at a Kyiv railway station.

"We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and co-operation."

Members of the executive European Commission will meet members of the Ukrainian government on Thursday.

On Friday, Ms von der Leyen and the chairman of the 27 European Union national leaders, Charles Michel, will meet Mr Zelenskyy.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrel, who also arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, tweeted that "EU assistance has reached €50 billion since the start of Russia’s war. Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild".

As officials announced their arrivals to the war-torn country, rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine struck by a Russian missile that killed at least three people and wounded about 20 others.

Ukrainian authorities must implement reforms, including its fight against corruption, to move forward with its accession process to become a member of the EU.

Mr Zelenskyy on Wednesday took aim at corrupt officials for the second time in the space of a week. Several high-ranking officials were dismissed.

Mr Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 on an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform in a country long gripped by fraud.

Despite much admiration for Ukraine's resistance and reforms made so far, the EU refuses to offer Kyiv a fast track to membership.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he wanted Ukraine to join the European Union in two years and a liberal Belgian EU politician said teasingly he dreamt of it happening over the next five. In reality, the process is likely to take much longer.

"Some may want to speculate about the end game but the simple truth is that we are not there yet," an EU official said.

Ukraine's government is also keen to get more western military aid, on top of the tanks pledged last week, as the warring sides are expected to launch new offensives once winter ends. Kyiv is now asking for fighter jets.

US President Joe Biden has ruled out providing F-16s to Ukraine. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday during a trip to the Philippines that the focus of American aid is to increase Ukraine's military capabilities by sending artillery, armour, air defence and providing training to Ukrainian troops.

The US is “focused on providing Ukraine the capability that it needs to be effective in its upcoming anticipated counteroffensive in the spring”, Mr Austin said.

“And so we’re doing everything we can to get them the capabilities that they need right now to be effective on the battlefield,” he said.