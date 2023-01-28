Ukraine says three killed in latest Russian missile strike

Three civilians were killed in a missile attack on eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, as they push for ever greater military support from the West.

The attack by Russia on Kostyantynivka hit a residential area and damaged four high-rise buildings, a hotel, garages and private cars, said Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. He said two other people were injured.

It came as Ukraine warned of a possible Russian offensive timed with the February 24 anniversary of the invasion.

Anton Geraschchenko, an aide at Ukraine's interior ministry, said Russia had "intensified attacks" on the holdout town of Vuhledar in Donetsk.

Western governments preparing to send their main battle tanks to Ukraine have been urged to provide them as quickly as possible to thwart a renewed advance by Russian troops.

"They are preparing for maximum activation ... they believe that by the anniversary they should have some achievements," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, told local radio.

Ukraine is poised to get dozens of German-made Leopard tanks after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz relented to massive pressure and lifted his veto this week. The US has promised 31 of its Abrams tanks.

But Ukraine is already turning its attention to its next demand, western fighter jets, with an air force spokesman saying this should start with two squadrons of 12 jets.

These would ideally be American F-16 jets, Yuriy Ihnat was quoted as saying by Spanish newspaper El Pais. Western powers have so far played down the prospect of sending their aircraft.

Mr Scholz on Saturday defended his cautious stance and said he would continue to carefully weigh up support for Ukraine against the risks of escalation.

"Many citizens are very worried. They want peace in Europe and do not want the war to come closer. They want their government and chancellor to hold their nerve. That is exactly my promise," he said.

"Trust the government, and trust me. We always make decisions that are carefully considered and internationally co-ordinated."

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who will be in Kyiv for an EU-Ukraine summit next week, said on Saturday that Ukraine had the bloc's unconditional support.

"We stand by Ukraine's side without any ifs and buts," she told a meeting of German conservatives.