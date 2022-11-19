Man tears down Portugal flags set up by Ronaldo fans in India

Police in India have arrested a man who ripped up the national flag of Portugal after he mistook it for the emblem of a controversial political party, enraging supporters of the Portuguese team in the football-obsessed southern state of Kerala.

In a video that has gone viral, the man can be seen violently uprooting Portuguese flags set up along a road in Kerala's Kannur district and tearing them up.

The red and green Portuguese flag's design is similar to that of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political arm of the Popular Front of India, a banned Islamist group.

The flags were apparently put up by fans of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Local media reported that fans rushed to confront the man, believed to be a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party.

Police intervened to break up the crowd and arrested the man, whose was not identified. He was later released on bail.

Mr Modi's government banned the Popular Front of India in October over allegations of terrorism but its political arm still has significant support in the region.

Emotions usually run high in Kerala during international football events. Large cut-outs of stars such as Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr have been set up across the state in the lead up to the Fifa World Cup kicking off in Qatar on Sunday. Fans often engage in wild celebrations and brawls during major tournaments.

Cutouts of footballers, Brazil's Neymar, left, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, and Argentina's Lionel Messi, placed by football fans in the Cherupuzha river, in Kozhikode, Kerala. AFP

Last week, police in the state briefly detained a man who smashed, with his head, the windscreen of a moving bus festooned with an Argentinian flag.

He told the police that he was upset after seeing the bus because he was a fan of the Brazilian team.

