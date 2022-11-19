Cristiano Ronaldo lands in Qatar for World Cup amid Man United controversy - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Doha with his Portugal teammates as Qatar geared up for the 2022 Fifa World Cup which kicks off on Sunday.

The Portuguese team landed at the Hamad International Airport on Friday night and all eyes were on Ronaldo, who caused a major controversy this week after a sensational interview in which he said he felt "betrayed" by his club Manchester United and stated he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

United issued a fresh statement on Friday, saying the club had "initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview".

The superstar forward, who has more than 800 goals for club and country, appears headed for the exit at Old Trafford after his outburst. But he will be desperate to show potential suitors he can still deliver on the biggest stage.

Ronaldo, 37, missed Portugal's 4-0 win over Nigeria in a friendly on Thursday with illness but will be hoping to be fit for their opening match against Ghana on November 24. The Euro 2016 champions will also face Uruguay and South Korea in Qatar.

It has been a tough season for the ageing great, who was suspended by the club for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

The 37-year-old claimed during the interview with Piers Morgan that he felt "provoked" into that reaction by Ten Hag.

"I think he did it on purpose," said Ronaldo. "I felt provoked. I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me."

Ronaldo has been a peripheral figure on the field during the Dutchman's first season in charge at United, scoring just once in the Premier League.