England stars arrive in Qatar ahead of 2022 World Cup kick-off - in pictures

England were among the first of the favourites to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate prepares his stars for their World Cup campaign.

Southgate's squad touched down in Doha six days before their first game against Iran on November 21.

The Three Lions, spearheaded by striker Harry Kane, arrive in Qatar seeking to go one better than four years ago when they lost in the semi-finals in Russia.

They were greeted by England fans at the airport, and waiting outside their hotel. The players will start to acclimatise with their first training session in Qatar scheduled for Wednesday.