England player salaries: Which World Cup 2022 star earns the most?

James Maddison endured a nervous wait to find out whether he had made England’s World Cup squad after missing a call from manager Gareth Southgate.

The Leicester midfielder was named in the 26-man squad that will go to Qatar after an impressive run of form this season.

There were question marks over his place having played just 36 minutes for the Three Lions under Southgate, but he is on the plane, despite missing Southgate's call.

England start their campaign against Iran on November 21, followed by Group B games against the USA and Wales.

But where does Maddison sit in the table of England's World Cup earners? A full list of the squad, and their club salaries according to capology.com, is in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.