Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares release official Fifa World Cup single Tukoh Taka

A new official Fifa World Cup single was released on Friday, featuring Lebanese artist Myriam Fares alongside rapper Nicki Minaj and Colombian singer Maluma. With a catchy, upbeat tempo and cross-cultural influences, the single, titled Tukoh Taka, is now available on music streaming platforms.

The single features a combination of styles from the trio, but each brings their own style as they sing and rap about welcoming fans to the Fifa World Cup, uniting the world and celebrating together.

All three artists posted teasers on their Instagram accounts for the music video, which is scheduled for release at 7pm UAE time. The teaser shows clips of football games and cheering fans in between shots of Minaj, Maluma and Fares performing against distinct backgrounds that represent their style and culture, while still collectively sharing the same look and feel.

Minaj raps in a bus being driven across the desert to a game, while women clad in gold outfits inspired by belly dancers perform behind her. Maluma appears in a desert at sunset with a giant football sculpture behind him, while Fares, dressed in a blue belly dancing-inspired outfit, plays with gold cymbals between her fingers as she performs in the desert flanked by male dancers playing Arabic drums.

This isn’t the first time the Fifa World Cup has released a single featuring cross-cultural and cross-continental international artists.

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) was the first 2022 World Cup soundtrack single, released in April. The single featured RnB artist Trinidad Cardona, Nigerian-American singer Davido and Qatari singer Aisha. The song calls for global unity and bringing the world together through football.

In August, Arhbo, featuring Puerto Rican reggae star Ozuna and French hip-hop artist Gims was released. Sung in Spanish, French and English with Arabian-influenced instrumentals, the song is about building bridges and setting aside differences through the game of football. The song was followed by another release in September, The World Is Yours To Take, by rapper Lil Baby.

Read more From Ahlam to Balqees, five Emirati women winning music fans by singing with purpose

Then in October, Fifa released Light the Sky featuring Emirati-Yemeni artist Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian singer Nora Fatehi, Iraqi singer and actress Rahma Riad, and Moroccan singer Manal. The song celebrates the inclusion of female referees at the first World Cup in the region.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 21 and will run until December 18, featuring 32 of the world's best national teams.

See football fans arriving in Qatar for the World Cup - in pictures