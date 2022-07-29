Nicki Minaj unveils six-part documentary, saying 'there's no manual to be a famous rapper'

Nicki Minaj is the latest star to have their own documentary.

The rapper, known for hits such as Starships and High School, unveiled the project, simply titled Nicki, by releasing the trailer on her Twitter page on Friday.

“Coming soon!” she wrote. “The #NickiDocumentary you didn't know you needed. Love you so much.”

The series will trace the ups and downs of Minaj’s 15-year career. “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper,” she says in the trailer. “You just learn it as you go.”

The two-minute video shows archive footage dating back to Minaj’s beginnings in rap, alongside more recent clips in the studio and on stage. It also shows a screenshot of a tweet by Taylor Swift in praise of Minaj’s 2010 song Super Bass.

Nicki Minaj and Usher perform onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. AFP

A release date for the documentary is yet to be revealed, but Minaj promised it would be “coming sooner that you think” and it wouldn’t be like anything we’ve seen before. The series has been produced by Bron Studios.

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work,” Minaj wrote on Instagram.

“As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like nothing you’ve seen before, and I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

News of the documentary comes as fans are expecting Minaj, considered one of the queens of rap, to drop her first studio album in four years. Earlier this year, she teased she has been working on a new release since 2020. She previously described the project as “fierce, fun and unapologetic”, adding it will pay tribute to her mixtape beginnings.

“There’s a little bit of a full circle happening, because I’m creating music kind of like how I used to create music when I first started rapping on mixtapes,” Minaj said in February on The Dana Cortez Show.

“Which is just having a great experience, enjoying it, being in the moment, staying present in the moment and seeing what happens.”

