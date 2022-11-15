Cristiano Ronaldo has 'total and absolute focus' on Portugal and World Cup - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo has escaped the maelstrom caused by a recent TV interview by joining up with the Portugal squad as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old Manchester United striker hit the headlines on Sunday night after the first excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored were released.

Ronaldo claimed United were trying to force him out of the club and criticised boss Erik ten Hag, while on Monday he further fanned the flames by claiming the owners, the Glazers, "don't care about the club".

Ronaldo has now turned his attention to international matters after joining up with the Portugal squad at their training base outside Lisbon.

The World Cup gets under way on Sunday, although Euro 2016 winners Portugal, who are in Group H, do not begin their campaign until November 24.

In a message posted on social media, along with a photo of him and some of his international teammates, Ronaldo said: “Total and absolute focus on the work of the national team.

“A united group, towards a single objective: to fulfil the dream of all Portuguese people!”

Qatar will mark Ronaldo's fourth successive World Cup finals appearance having played at every edition since the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Portugal's first match in Qatar is against Ghana before facing Uruguay on November 28 and South Korea on December 2.

How Portugal reached Qatar 2022