Get your motor running: the world's greatest roads - in pictures

As the working week draws to a close, get inspired for a weekend drive with some of the world's greatest road journeys.

Whether coastal cruises or hairpin mountain passes, epic drives can be found on every corner of the globe, from Iceland's Route 1 to the Death Road in Bolivia.

Check out The National's round-up in the gallery above.

More from The National:

Jebel Jais: exploring the route to the UAE's tallest peak - in pictures

Classic cars conquer Jebel Jais in first pan-Emirates rally

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing test drive: sedan offers refined roars

Dakar Rally reaches Saudi Arabia - in pictures

Bespoke Bugatti Chiron trio storm into UAE