Dakar Rally reaches Saudi Arabia - in pictures

Transcontinental event began in Paris and formerly ended in Senegalese capital, from which it takes its name

The National
Jan 2, 2022

Duust Rally Team’s Konrad Dabrowski in action in the north-western Saudi city of Ha’il during stage one.

Portuguese biker Rui Goncalves powers his Sherco during Stage 1B, also held in and around Ha’il.

Frenchmen Ronan Chabot and copilot Gilles Pillot, in Toyota’s Overdrive team, churn up the sand during stage 1B.

Driver Sebastian Halpern and copilot Bernardo Graue, both of Argentina, kick up dust for the X-Raid team in a Mini John Cooper Works Rally buggy.

Spectators watch Spaniards Carlos Sainz and copilot Lucas Cruz of Team Audi Sport.

Mini’s driver Yasir Seaidan of Saudi Arabia and co-driver Alexey Kuzmich of Russia compete.

Updated: January 2nd 2022, 2:00 PM
Saudi ArabiaDakarPhotography
