Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing test drive: sedan offers refined roars

Muscle cars are a distinctive breed, but these days they come in all shapes and sizes and have a similarly wide range of customers.

If you go to the extreme ends of the spectrum, that whole Dukes of Hazzard thing might appeal to some, but, conversely, there are plenty of other interested parties looking for something rather less showy. They want that same heads-down-and-charge power, but in a less shouty package.

Enter the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a car offering enough speed to strip the paint off the road, but in a shell that arguably owes more to a high-end Mercedes than a Dodge Challenger.

The CT4-V has a refined air, but, looks-wise, you also get a touch of menace with the teardrop indicators at each of the four corners. Similarly, the prominent air intakes, front splitter and rear spoiler all indicate high speeds will not be an issue.

The blaze orange and electric blue colours that are synonymous with the Blackwing breed are also pretty eye-catching.

So, the initial finesse and presence is there, but what’s it like to drive?

Well, the first thing you notice when you get in is the sporty interior, but that goes to the back of your mind when you spark up the growling engine. It feels it has plenty to give. The CT4-V will hit 100 kilometres per hour in 4.1 seconds and, should you want to get it on a track with sufficient space, the top speed is reportedly 304kph.

Cadillac also says the CT4-V has the highest downforce of any vehicle it has made, so sticking to the road shouldn’t top anyone’s list of worries either.

The Specs Engine: 3.6-litre twin turbocharged V6

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Power: 472hp

Torque: 603Nm

Price: from Dh290,000 ($78,9500)

On sale: now

The CT4-V also feels happy to travel at lesser speeds and there is finesse there. It’s not all about the grunt. It’s always pleasant to be in a vehicle that is capable of extreme speed, but happy to go slower.

It’s worth noting that the CT4-V’s sibling, the CT5-V, was taken out for a tear around Yas Marina Circuit by UAE driver Amna Al Qubaisi last year, and it proved itself to be the fastest production sedan ever to grace the tarmac that serves as the home of Formula 1 in the UAE.

As far as the kit goes, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity comes as standard. There is also an eight-inch touchscreen and navigation system on all models, both of which are refreshingly easy to use.

The CT4-V shows how keen Cadillac is to tackle the sedans at the posher end of the market, and it’s done what can only be described as a solid job. The car offers a quality driving experience.

It’s also cheaper than many of its rivals, which can only make it a more attractive option in these straitened times, and you don’t even really have to like muscle cars to find it appealing, either.

