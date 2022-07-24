Cadillac Celestiq: brand's most advanced model ever revealed

Cadillac has unveiled a dramatic, ultra-luxury sedan that is set to be the company’s most advanced vehicle ever.

Going by the name of the Celestiq, it remains a concept car, but customers may be able to buy a production version as early as 2024. It is, of course, an all-electric affair, powered by parent company GM’s Ultium battery technology.

The new offering is to be a companion vehicle to Cadillac’s recently unveiled SUV, the Lyriq, and a casual observer may note some similarities between the two, notably, the distinctive front grille and signature tail lights.

Celestiq’s designers took inspiration from the brand’s 120-year heritage, with design manager Magalie Debellis calling it the “purest expression of Cadillac” yet.

Despite this nod to the past, the car has a long bonnet and sloping roof that give it a distinctly aerodynamic and futuristic air.

The Celestiq revealed here previews some of the materials, technologies and attention to detail that the brand says exemplifies its vision for future models.

The red interior was chosen to give the cabin a bright, theatrical appearance, and this is definitely a vehicle that wants to be noticed.

There are five high-definition LED interactive displays in the show car, including a 55-inch-diagonal centrepiece that stretches across the dashboard.

Celestiq has a bright and sumptuous interior. Photo: Cadillac

It’s no surprise that hands-free driver assistance technology will be a feature of the production model when it hits the tarmac.

One of the main things to note about the Celestiq is the fact the manufacturer intends to hand-build each car. GM says it has pumped $81 million into a facility for this very purpose.

There is no word on pricing for the Celestiq yet, but, being hand-built, it will likely be at the premium end of the spectrum.

Celestiq’s unveiling also coincides with Cadillac’s Project GTP Hypercar reveal, a third-generation prototype race car that will begin on-track testing this summer before its first outing at the Rolex 24 at Daytona next year.