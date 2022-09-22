Today's best photos: from Frankie the Dinosaur to a remote-controlled cockroach

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: from London Fashion Week to whales in Tasmania
Tuesday's best photos: from a typhoon seen from above to Chilean police dogs
Monday's best photos: from Dubai dhow racing to Oktoberfest parade
Sunday's best photos: from Taiwan earthquake to international book fair in West Bank
Saturday's best photos: from TikTok celebrity tortoise to French Spider-Man
Friday's best photos: from sunset over Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to tiger dancers
Updated: September 22, 2022, 2:08 PM