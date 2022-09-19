Today's best photos: from Taiwan earthquake to international book fair in West Bank

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: from Taiwan earthquake to international book fair in West Bank
Friday's best photos: from sunset over Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to tiger dancers
Thursday's best photos: from an immersive Monet experience to the Bledisloe Cup
Wednesday's best photos: from a Kardashian fashion show to calm before the storm
Tuesday's best photos: from Lizzo's Emmy win to a Berlin ballet tour
Monday's best photos: from Burj Khalifa queen tribute to Red Bull cliff diving
Updated: September 19, 2022, 4:08 AM