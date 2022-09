Expand Autoplay

A woman stands next to paintings by french impressionist Claude Monet displayed on an Immersive Wall during a preview entitled 'En Voyage with Claude Monet. The First-ever Immersive Experience of Monet in Hong Kong' in Hong Kong, China. The immersive experience featuring works from the impressionist painter will bring more than 300 paintings to life through an application of light, sound and a 360 degrees animation when it opens on 27 October 2022. EPA