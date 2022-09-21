Today's best photos: from London Fashion Week to whales in Tasmania

More from The National
Tuesday's best photos: from a typhoon seen from above to Chilean police dogs
Monday's best photos: from Dubai dhow racing to Oktoberfest parade
Sunday's best photos: from Taiwan earthquake to international book fair in West Bank
Saturday's best photos: from TikTok celebrity tortoise to French Spider-Man
Friday's best photos: from sunset over Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to tiger dancers
Thursday's best photos: from an immersive Monet experience to the Bledisloe Cup
Updated: September 21, 2022, 3:29 PM