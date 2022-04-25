Trump calls Prince Harry an embarrassment, says Meghan Markle should lose titles

Former US president Donald Trump has called for Queen Elizabeth II to strip Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of their titles.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Mr Trump told the presenter's new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored that Prince Harry was “whipped like no person I think I've ever seen".

He predicted Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship would end badly, branded the duke an “embarrassment” and said it was “terrible” that he missed the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service.

Prince Harry was absent when the royal family gathered in remembrance of Prince Philip in March, but travelled with Meghan to see his grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the first time in two years this month on his way to the Invictus Games in The Hague.

In a later interview with NBC's Today show, Prince Harry appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the queen, saying he wanted to make sure she was “protected” and had “the right people around her".

Mr Trump, who first met Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor in 2018, said of Prince Harry and Meghan's “Megxit” saga: “The only thing I disagree with the queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, if that's your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles, you know.

“I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around.

“Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what's going to happen when it ends, OK.

“I predicted almost everything. It'll end and it'll end bad.”

The queen gave her grandson the title of Duke of Sussex on the morning of his wedding.

Peerages can only be removed by an act of Parliament, although there are also limited circumstances in which hereditary peerages can be renounced by the holder.

Sixth in line Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan could be asked by the monarch to stop using their Sussex titles, although they would still technically retain them.

Prince Harry, a prince from birth, would become Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales, while Meghan would be Princess Henry (Harry) of Wales, as she is not a princess in her own right.

After they gave up working for the monarchy, the couple agreed to stop using their HRH styles.

