Prince Harry unsure if he will return to UK for Queen's platinum jubilee

Prince Harry said he does not know if he will return to the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee, saying there are "security issues and everything else".

With the queen set to turn 96 on Thursday, the prince also told US broadcaster NBC she might be "bored" of birthdays and that he felt the presence of his late mother, Princess Diana, in everything he did.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had tea with the queen last week when they stopped off in the UK on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

He said he wanted to make sure his grandmother was "protected" and had "the right people around her", but did not elaborate whether he was referring to palace aides or the royal family.

Asked to name the best thing about the queen, the Duke of Sussex named "her ability to see humour in so many different silly things".

"We have a really special relationship; we talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else," he said.

"But I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays."

The queen flew to Sandringham from Windsor Castle on Wednesday before the milestone.

Her platinum jubilee was officially commemorated with gun salutes on February 6 this year, and Prince Harry said his grandmother would relish the occasion.

"She's had a few jubilees now, everyone is slightly different but I'm sure she's looking forward to it," he said.

There has been speculation whether Prince Harry would make a balcony appearance with the queen during the jubilee celebrations, but he is currently undecided.

"I don't know yet; there's lots of things - security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her."

Asked about his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, the prince said he felt her "presence" in everything he did, and talked to his son Archie about "Grandma Diana".

