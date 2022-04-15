Harry and Meghan in Europe for Invictus Games in first public event since royal split

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan have made their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago.

The couple arrived at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday, after stopping off in the UK to visit Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

They visited the queen and met the Prince of Wales in Windsor on Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan both wore suits for a reception in sunshine at the Zuiderpark, where the games are being held.

They were photographed and filmed by about 50 members of the media.

Flying visit: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. EPA

The pair walked into the reception hand in hand.

Their trip to the UK came after they were absent from the memorial ceremony in London last month for the queen's husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

Prince Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

The couple walk with officials on the yellow carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. ANP

He wants to bring his children to visit, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.

On Thursday night, a representative of the couple confirmed they visited the queen before their appearance at the Invictus Games.

Meghan's attendance at the games for the first few days of the event was confirmed by a representative of the couple on Monday.