UAE minister Sarah Al Amiri among Bloomberg Catalysts to accelerate global problem solving

The UAE technology minister Sarah Al Amiri is named on a list of prestigious thought leaders chosen to tackle pressing global issues.

The Minister of State for Advanced Technology is among Bloomberg’s Catalysts, who will form “a new global community of public and private-sector innovators and entrepreneurs accelerating solutions to today’s greatest problems”.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg announced the list on Wednesday.

The selected Catalysts are said to be creating change at the cutting edge of technology and policy.

“The Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts are a group of talented entrepreneurs, scientists, policymakers and other leaders taking on pressing global challenges,” Mr Bloomberg said.

“Many of them are from countries that are having an increasingly big impact on the world economy. And I know our forum will benefit from their contributions.”

Sarah Al Amiri at a press conference after the UAE Hope probe reached Mars. Reem Mohammed / The National

Ms Al Amiri’s name has become synonymous with space exploration in her role as chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency.

“I am delighted to be joining the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst community this year,” she said.

“The core ideals behind the Catalysts, galvanising investment in new ideas, building opportunities based on international innovation and collaboration, are very much a part of how we approach not only the development of the UAE space sector, but the work of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

“I believe the time has never been more appropriate to foster international dialogue and co-operation to address our mutual challenges and opportunities and the spirit of the Catalysts is very much in line with the multinational and international spirit of the Emirates,” Ms Al Amiri said.

“I see this as an important opportunity for us to help drive this positive global dialogue.”

A second UAE resident was given the title of Catalyst alongside Ms Al Amiri.

Simran Chowdhry, co-founder of BluePhin Technologies, will also be part of the forum.

Ms Chowdhry’s company is known for tackling water pollution using an autonomous robot.

Other Catalysts include Sarah Hanson-Young, senator for South Australia and the youngest woman to be elected to the Australian federal parliament, who is working to ensure a transition to a more sustainable world.

Also included is Nthabiseng Mosia, co-founder of Easy Solar, which finances solar systems and appliances for people with limited access to the grid to help power more than 500,000 homes across West Africa.

The first Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst online event will be held on June 30. It will discuss the future in sectors such as climate, agriculture, bio-tech, e-commerce, space and digital money.

