Dubai court upholds jail term for Indian businessman in $40 million Bitcoin plot

An Indian business tycoon convicted over his role in a Dh150 million ($40.8 million) Bitcoin money-laundering scheme will spend five years in prison after failing in a final bid to overturn the verdict.

Balvinder Singh Sahni, who also goes by the name Abu Sabah and claimed to be a billionaire, was initially sentenced by a Dubai court in May, after being found guilty of a string of financial crimes as founder and chairman of the Raj Sahni Group.

In August, Dubai's Court of Appeal ruled that the 30 people accused in the case, including Sahni, must repay the full Dh150 million that prosecutors say was laundered. On Wednesday, the Court of Cassation – the emirate's highest court – rejected his appeal, a binding decision. He is to be deported after serving his sentence.

But the court waived the Dh150 million fine, because the amount had been recouped in assets seized during the criminal investigation.

Elaborate plot

Court documents obtained by The National show that a criminal investigation into Sahni's business practices was launched in December 2024. It uncovered a network of illicit financial activity using Bitcoin between October 2018 and January 2019.

The investigation came after Abu Dhabi's State Security Agency was tipped off. It identified 30 people at the heart of the plot.

Records alleged the group laundered money in co-operation with organised crime groups in the UK. About Dh180 million from UK drug traffickers and tax evasion were transferred anonymously using Bitcoin to five digital wallets owned by Sahni.

These funds were then turned into cash by others working for Sahni. The money, in dirhams, was delivered to a rented apartment at a luxury hotel in Dubai.

Sahni took four per cent of the cash as profit and deposited the money in the accounts of three companies he owned. The authorities arrested 20 people, with another 10 suspects still at large. All 30 were found guilty, with sentences varying between one to five years.

The three companies owned by the businessman – the Raj Sahni Group, Sabah Tower RSG and Reeva Realty FZ-LLC – were each fined Dh5 million by the court.

Those convicted in the case were from India, Pakistan, the UK, the Netherlands, Palestine, Iraq and Jordan.

The Dubai property portfolio of Sahni's company includes the 24-storey Burj Sabah apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle and the Qasr Sabah’s residential buildings in Dubai Sports City.

RSG also owns commercial properties in Bay Square, Business Bay and the five-star Sabah Dubai Skyline hotel, as well as homes under construction in Sufouh Gardens.

Sahni, a luxury car collector, often posted pictures of his expensive vehicles on social media. In 2016, Sahni bought the single-digit 5 Dubai licence plate for Dh33 million.

He was often seen in Dubai wearing a distinctive royal blue kandura, baseball cap and matching trainers. His Instagram feed is filled with videos flaunting his wealth, shopping in luxury shops and posing with lions and chimpanzees in private zoos.

The Transfiguration Director: Michael O’Shea Starring: Eric Ruffin, Chloe Levine Three stars

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Section 375 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat Director: Ajay Bahl Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL Rating: 3.5/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

Fund-raising tips for start-ups Develop an innovative business concept Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19 Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.) Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business * Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.