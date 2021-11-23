First glimpse of Dh500 silver coin to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee

The UAE Central Bank has issued a Dh500 silver coin to mark the country's Golden Jubilee.

The front features an image of Qasr Al Watan, the state emblem, the years 1971 – when the UAE was formed – and 2021, as well as the name of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Arabic and English.

The back shows the Year of the 50th logo and the nominal value of Dh500, in addition to the name of the UAE Central Bank written in both Arabic and English.

Authorities said the coin “embodies the Ministry of Presidential Affairs' alignment with the country's pioneering achievements and initiatives” and its “quest to build a prosperous economy”.

The 250-gramme coin will not be sold at the UAE Central Bank's headquarters or its branches, according to Wam. It does not say where the coin will be available.

The Central Bank regularly issues commemorative coins to mark significant dates or events.

It recently released 2020 silver coins featuring the official mascots of Expo 2020 Dubai. The coins are available for sale at Expo 2020 official shops, as well as on the New Zealand Mint’s website.

