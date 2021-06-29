The spectacular architectural detail of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Opened to the public in March 2019, Qasr Al Watan, or Palace of the Nation, sits within the Presidential Palace complex in Abu Dhabi. The Great Hall is one of the UAE's architectural marvels and exemplifies Arabian arts and craftsmanship. All photos: Qasr Al Watan

Colours play a major role in the Great Hall and Qasr Al Watan. Blue represents the waters of the Arabian Gulf, yellow is the sands of Arabia, and white symbolises purity and peace.

A ceiling at the Great Hall in Qasr Al Watan and a chandelier made of more than 300,000 pieces of crystal. The decision to create a cultural landmark came from President Sheikh Khalifa in an effort to improve cultural understanding of the UAE.

Blue, yellow and white in play at the Great Hall in Qasr Al Watan. The Presidential Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can read books and explore resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

Visitors to the Great Hall will find a bookmark matched technique, where mirror-image marble slabs are placed side-by-side, reflecting the original design on the other side in perfect symmetry.

Qasr Al Watan and the Great Hall win admirers from around the world. In 2020, Qasr Al Watan was recognised by Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council as the best unique visitor attraction and named the Middle East's leading cultural tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards.

Archways demonstrate the artistic themes that run throughout the Great Hall at Qasr Al Watan.

Visitors to the Great Hall at Qasr Al Watan are treated to spectacle wherever they look.

The marvel of the Great Hall at Qasr Al Watan.

