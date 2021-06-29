The spectacular architectural detail of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Visitors to the Presidential Palace can see the impressive craftsmanship and artistry

More galleries from The National:

Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan launches self-guided tours in five languages

Qasr Al Watan: visitors return to Abu Dhabi's Presidential Palace

Qasr Al Watan: Inside the Presidential Palace's magnificent library

Dubai's very own superheroes support low-income workers - in pictures

How you make ice in the UAE desert - in pictures

Published: June 29, 2021 03:46 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Business executives can apply for an exemption from quarantine rules in the UK. Getty

Business executives allowed to leave UK quarantine

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
France's Paul Pogba during the defeat on penalties to Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest. AP

From Euro 2020 favourites to toppled giants: how it all went wrong for France

Football
Nora Abdullah Al Neyadi was one of the two winners of the third Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Prize-winning Emirati teacher urges society to accept children of all abilities

Education
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage