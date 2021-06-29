The spectacular architectural detail of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi - in pictures
Visitors to the Presidential Palace can see the impressive craftsmanship and artistry
More galleries from The National:
Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan launches self-guided tours in five languages
Qasr Al Watan: visitors return to Abu Dhabi's Presidential Palace
Qasr Al Watan: Inside the Presidential Palace's magnificent library
Dubai's very own superheroes support low-income workers - in pictures
Published: June 29, 2021 03:46 PM