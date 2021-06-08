Dubai Metro: reminder over rules and etiquette after maskless man's 'indecent dance'

Passengers on the Dubai Metro can be fined thousands of dirhams for failing to observe etiquette and safety rules.

After the arrest of a maskless man filmed dancing on the Dubai Metro on Monday, The National has compiled an update on breaches listed by the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority and subsequent penalties.

Passengers can be fined Dh100 for jumping into a coach; trying to open a train door while the metro is moving; putting their feet on the seat in front of them; or eating and drinking, including chewing gum.

Men can also be fined Dh100 if they enter coaches reserved for women and children.

Animals are also prohibited, with a Dh100 fine given to passengers who bring pets on carriages or feeder buses. Guide dogs are permitted.

Passengers on the Dubai Metro are asked to follow a list of rules or face fines. Pawan Singh / The National

Fines are doubled to Dh200 for spitting, littering, smoking or using an expired metro card, or one that belongs to another traveller.

Passengers caught sleeping in a station will be charged Dh300, while those using counterfeit cards or carrying alcohol will be fined Dh500.

Weapons, sharp tools and flammable materials are banned and can incur a Dh1,000 fine.

Damaging equipment or seats can lead to a Dh2,000 fine.

Parking cars in areas designated for metro users beyond the permitted period can incur penalties ranging from Dh100 to Dh1,000.

The RTA said most infringements relate to people entering and sitting in prohibited areas, with 856 offences registered.

These fines were levied on men entering coaches reserved for women and silver card users entering the gold card compartment.

Using the metro without paying the applicable fare resulted in 107 fines.

The RTA has issued 1,042 fines this year.

Eating and drinking in areas that were off-limits resulted in 79 penalties.

The RTA said teams monitor the trains as part of the authority’s aim to ensure safety and cleanliness throughout the mass transit network.

“These monitoring and inspection campaigns on the facilities and trains of the Dubai Metro and tram are not aimed at issuing tickets to violators,” said Hassan Al Mutawa, director of rail operations at RTA Rail Agency.

“The dedicated metro and tram teams undertake continuous awareness campaigns urging riders to comply with the safety standards as well as the precautionary measures to maintain the public health and halt the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said maintaining the standards was not the RTA’s responsibility alone but was shared by the riders “who have to keep the cabins and iconic stations of the Dubai Metro and Tram clean and gorgeous”.