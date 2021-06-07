Dubai Police arrest man for 'indecent' maskless dancing on metro

A maskless man filmed dancing on the Dubai Metro has been arrested on suspicion of "disturbing other passengers with his inappropriate actions".

He has already been fined for breaching Covid-19 rules .

The Asian passenger faces a Dh5,000 ($1,360) fine and a possible jail sentence over the incident.

Police said he performed an "indecent public act", without elaborating.

The force said the man "appeared in a viral video in a Dubai Metro carriage, disturbing other passengers with his inappropriate actions".

The man performed what police said was an 'indecent' dance and failed to wear a mask on the Dubai Metro. Courtesy: Dubai Police

"He was also fined for failing to adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures," said police.

Brig Obaid Al Hathboor, head of the transport security department, said the video spread "across social media platforms, showing disrespectful and insensitive behaviour toward the people around him".

If convicted, the man could face up to six months in jail, in addition to the fine, he added.

He has already been fined for "disregarding the requirement to wear a medical mask in a public place".

