Dubai Police arrest man for 'indecent' maskless dancing on metro

Officers said the passenger 'showed disrespectful and insensitive behaviour' and breached Covid-19 rules

People are required to wear masks in all public places in UAE, including on the Dubai Metro. Courtesy: RTA   
A maskless man filmed dancing on the Dubai Metro has been arrested on suspicion of "disturbing other passengers with his inappropriate actions".

He has already been fined for breaching Covid-19 rules.

The Asian passenger faces a Dh5,000 ($1,360) fine and a possible jail sentence over the incident.

Police said he performed an "indecent public act", without elaborating.

The force said the man "appeared in a viral video in a Dubai Metro carriage, disturbing other passengers with his inappropriate actions".

An image of the maskless man filmed dancing on the Dubai Metro released by Dubai Police. Courtesy: Dubai Police
"He was also fined for failing to adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures," said police.

Brig Obaid Al Hathboor, head of the transport security department, said the video spread "across social media platforms, showing disrespectful and insensitive behaviour toward the people around him".

If convicted, the man could face up to six months in jail, in addition to the fine, he added.

He has already been fined for "disregarding the requirement to wear a medical mask in a public place".

Updated: June 7, 2021 02:35 PM

