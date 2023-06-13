All-electric lorry launched in Dubai to hit UAE roads in weeks

What is said to be the first heavy duty all-electric lorry in the UAE was launched on Tuesday night in Dubai.

The first of the eco-friendly fleet, manufactured by Volvo, will hit the country’s roads in a matter of weeks, said a senior figure from the company.

The vehicles have a range of 300km and can haul up to 44 tonnes.

It is expected they will be used for city to city haulage rather than country to country.

“It will be used for regional or city to city transport, like going from a hub to a harbour,” said Johan Selven, vice president of sales and marketing for Volvo Trucks International, at a press conference.

“The truck that has been launched tonight is the first of its kind and it has been bought by Unilever.

“We’ve got a lot of interest from other companies as well to also buy the trucks, transporters in the region are extremely keen.”

He made his comments at an event to launch the truck in Dubai’s Al Quoz district, which was held by Volvo and the Al-Futtaim Automative company.

From Abu Dhabi to Dubai and back

“With the 300km charge you can get from Abu Dhabi to Dubai for instance,” he said.

“It’s quite a big charge.”

The truck is compatible with the widely used CCS electric charger, the most common of its type.

However, the charging time means it is more likely users would leave it charging overnight, to run to a fully powered battery, he added.

The launch follows on the heels on an announcement in Abu Dhabi on Monday that the UAE capital was wheeling out a range of all-electric waste collection trucks.

“We are taking heavy duty trucks into the electric dimension, which is something that’s very new here,” said Antoine Barthes, vice president of Al Futtaim Automotive.

“It’s going to be a big, big change.”

There were more than 60,000 medium-to-heavy duty electric trucks sold in 2022 across the world, according to figures released by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

About 52,000 of those were sold in China alone, the same report stated.

The UAE has set out to achieve zero emissions by the year 2050, necessitating a shift from petrol and diesel to electric engines.

“This region has traditionally been very dependent on petrol but I believe that era is going to be behind us soon,” said Mr Barthes.

“We are going to see more and more electric vehicles on our roads and this is proof of the commitment to make the future greener.”