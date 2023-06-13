All-electric waste collection lorries unveiled in Abu Dhabi to help cut emissions

All-electric waste collection lorries have been put on the road by Abu Dhabi’s waste management company Tadweer.

The Renault lorry will also play a key role in a study to gauge the effect of the extreme summer heat in the Middle East on electric vehicles.

Its performance will be monitored to find possible solutions to long-standing logistical challenges, including finding charge stations while on the road.

شركة أبوظبي لإدارة النفايات "تدوير" تطلق أول مركبة للنفايات تعمل بالكهرباء بنسبة 100% في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بالتعاون مع "شاحنات رينو الشرق الأوسط" و"المسعود". المركبة الكهربائية صديقة للبيئة وتسهم في دعم جهود الإمارات لتحقيق الحياد المناخي بحلول 2050 وتحقيق أهداف عام الاستدامة. pic.twitter.com/pZTQF3LpJC — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 12, 2023

“Tadweer has established its position as a pioneer in waste management and driving a sustainable future,” said Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive at Tadweer.

“The company incorporates state-of-the-art and modern technologies to ensure successful operation, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s Environment Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 ambitions as well.”

The lorry will be new to UAE roads but is already in use in other cities around the world.

Almost 100 of the Renault Trucks D-Wide E-tech are used in Paris and Barcelona.

The lorry can travel for up to 200km between charges.

Olivier De Saint Meleuc, president of Renault Trucks International, spoke highly of the vehicle, saying: “The imperative for today is to tackle global warming and we are proud that our state-of-the-art trucks are able to address the global requirement for low or zero-emission vehicles, and to also contribute to the UAE’s visionary Net Zero 2050 strategic ambition."