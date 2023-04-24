Tesla Model 3s join Dubai's taxi fleet

Dubai's Arabia Taxi Transportation is well on its way to a carbon-free future with the addition of 269 new Tesla vehicles.

The new Model 3 cars will be hitting the roads this month as they join Arabia Taxi's fleet of 6,000 cars.

Economic Group Holdings, owner of Arabia Taxi, said it would be adding the new Tesla models to its fleet as part of its five-year goal to become electric and carbon-free by 2027.

“The company is working on a strategic plan to convert the remaining vehicles to fully electric cars, and is considering the possibility of using hydrogen-powered vehicles in the future,” said Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, chairman of the Economic Group.

“It is looking forward to expanding its co-operation with Tesla and a number of electric car manufacturers, to offer its clients diversified sustainable and environmentally-friendly transportation options.

“The company hopes to play a leading role in promoting the transformation of public and private transport industry towards a sustainable one, and reducing the environmental impact of commercial activity in the UAE and the whole region.”

There were more than 11,300 taxis on Dubai's roads at the end of 2022, with 8,220 being eco-friendly. Now, Mr Al Qasimi said, 83 per cent of Arabia Taxi's fleet is already running on hybrid technology.

The announcement follows a successful trial in 2017, in which 172 Model S, X and 3s were used in the Road and Transport Authority's limo service.

In 2021, a trial run of two Volvo V900 electric cars was carried out to support the country's sustainability drive.

This shift from petrol vehicles is key to meeting the UAE's goal to hit net zero emission goals by 2050.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA, said: “This step confirms the efforts of Arabia Taxi in working to translate the directions of our wise leadership, to rationalise the use of energy in the UAE, and to create a safe, clean and sustainable environment that lives up to the level of reputation and prestige of the emirate of Dubai, as well as promoting the Dubai's government's initiative to introduce vehicles for a cleaner environment.”

Dubai isn't the only emirate to shift to electric taxis.

In March, Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Authority added five new Tesla vehicles to its ranks, while Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority revealed it was introducing 10 Tesla Model 3 cars to its fleet.