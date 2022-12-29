Dubai New Year's Eve road closures and metro timings announced

Dubai authorities have announced details of road closures and metro operating times on the evening of New Year's Eve to keep the public safe while they celebrate.

A video released by the Roads and Transport Authority gives details of which major roads will be closed between which times, to help revellers plan their evening.

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in #Dubai is fully prepared to secure the 2023 New Year's Eve celebrations.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/2nUZuizbo1 — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 29, 2022

The video states that Al Asayel Street, Burj Khalifa Street, Financial Centre Street Lower Deck and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4pm.

Parts of Al Mustaqbal Street will also be closed from 4pm.

From 8pm, Al Sukook Street will close. One hour later, Financial Centre Street Upper Deck will also close to motorists.

Dubai's water canal elevators and pedestrian bridges will be closed in Al Safa and Business Bay areas.

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events announced the fireworks would be in 32 locations in several areas of Dubai, to reduce overcrowding.

The committee identified three paths for members of the public to use to get to the Burj Khalifa area from nearby metro stations.

Read more Where to watch New Year’s Eve 2022 fireworks in Abu Dhabi

The first path is from Burj Khalifa station and will be divided into two parts, a section for families to the Al Jazeera Park area and the area behind the "Burj View". The second section will be for other groups and will lead to the "South Ridge", the area designated for watching fireworks.

The second path will be from Financial Centre station, where a section will be allocated for families heading to the Boulevard area, while the second section will be for other groups going to the South Edge area.

The third path will be for those coming from Business Bay station.

Burj Khalifa station and the metro bridge that connects to the Dubai Mall will be closed at 5pm on Saturday, or when the numbers exceed the capacity of the station.

The metro's green line will start operating at 5am on December 31 until midnight on January 2.

Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am on Saturday until 1am on Monday.