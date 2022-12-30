A Closer Look: What's happening in the UAE on New Year's Eve?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

New Year's Eve is one of the most eagerly awaited nights of celebration of the year.

It is no surprise that around the Emirates, there are a host of options for every budget and lifestyle, but which one suits you?

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to reporter Anjana Sankar about popular events on New Year's Eve, with a reminder of those all important road closures, to make sure your night is a success wherever you spend it.

