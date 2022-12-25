10 New Year's Eve concerts not to be missed in UAE: Kylie Minogue to Enrique Iglesias

The UAE concert calendar is in full swing as we head into New Year's Eve celebrations.

Once again, music lovers have a lot of options to consider, with shows by some of the world’s top DJs and pop stars being held in various settings from beach clubs to a serene desert camp.

Here are 10 shows to check out on December 31.

1. Kylie Minogue at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

The Spinning Around singer will make a welcome return to the resort, after performing at its grand opening party back in 2008.

The theme for this year’s gala is A Night with the Stars, and besides the hit-filled performance from Minogue, guests will also have front-row seats to one of Dubai’s biggest fireworks displays as the clock strikes midnight.

Expect to hear songs such as Can’t Get You Out of My Head, All the Lovers and The Loco-Motion ahead of ringing in the new year.

Tickets start at Dh 5,900; www.atlantis.com

2. Enrique Iglesias at Nammos Dubai

It's a chance to see the Latin pop star in an intimate setting, if you are prepared to shell out the hefty price tag for a ticket.

Performing at the trendy beachside club, the Bailamos singer will be joined by Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona for what is arguably the most exclusive concert in the city.

Tickets start at Dh 8,000; www.nammos.com

3. Hussain Al Jassmi and Aseel Hameem at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Sharjah

A popular New Year's Eve choice, the Emirati singer will end the year with a show at his home city of Sharjah.

Al Jassmi is one of the Middle East’s top-selling artists. He released his first single Bawada'ak in 2002, followed by Wallah Mayiswa and Bassbor Al Fourgakom. However, it was 2014’s Egyptian shaabi tune Boshret Kheir that he is most known for.

Also performing earlier in the evening is Iraq's Aseel Hameem. With more than 255 million views, her song Ser Al Hayat was the most streamed track by a female Arab artist on YouTube in 2020.

Tickets start atDh 300; sharjah.platinumlist.net

4. Armin van Buuren at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai

After an epic New Year's Eve show at Expo 2020 Dubai last year, van Buuren returns to ring in another new year in the emirate.

A seasoned performer in the Mena region, the Dutch DJ and producer is viewed as a pioneer of trance music.

Backed by a blistering light show, expect to hear some of the EDM maestro's classic hits such as This Is What It Feels Like and Blah Blah Blah.

Also hitting the decks that night are DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus.

Tickets start at Dh339; mcgettigans.com/nye

5. Jonas Blue and Sigala at Zero Gravity, Dubai

The popular beach club is going all out this year.

In addition to headlining performances by British spinners Jonas Blue and Sigala, the bash will feature unlimited dining options and a fireworks display.

Tickets start at Dh1,299; dubai.platinumlist.net

6. Khaled Al-Mulla, Khalid Abdulrahman and Ali Bin Mohamed at Liwa Village, Abu Dhabi

Khaleeji folk music titans will gather to perform separate sets at a serene desert setting in Abu Dhabi.

Khaled Al Mulla, Khalid Abdulrahman and Ali Bin Mohamed will showcase the beauty and poetry of the genre as part of an ongoing concert series at Liwa Village.

Tickets start at Dh339; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.ne

7. Nada Algalaa, Taha Suliman, and MarSimba Band at The Agenda, Dubai

Generations of Sudanese music talent come together for a vibrant celebration on December 31.

Fans of the country's eclectic and rich music scene will have a lot to savour with performances by popular singers Nada Algalaa and Taha Suliman, in addition to hip-hop duo MarSimba Band.

Tickets start at Dh190; dubai.platinumlist.net

8. DJ Shortkut at Electric Pawn Shop, Dubai

Capping off a stellar year for the Dubai restaurant and bar, pioneering hip-hop turntablist DJ Shortkut will take the decks at Electric Pawn Shop.

Known for his finesse and eye-popping technique, DJ Shortkut should bring the house down for the New Year's Eve gig in Dubai.

Tickets start at Dh799; reservations on 0505 865 510

9. A-Trak at Barasti, Dubai

The popular beach spot is renowned for bringing top-tier DJs for its end-of-year celebrations.

This time around, the Canadian DJ and producer A-Trak leads the bill and should deliver a crowd-pleasing set spanning everything from hip-hop and funk to electro and pop.

Tickets start at Dh495, dubai.platinumlist.net

10. Sayali Bhagat and Amit Jadhav at Souk Marfa, Dubai

Bollywood glamour and tunes are in store for this party at the elegant venue in Dubai Islands in Deira.

Actress Sayali Bhagat will team up with X-Factor India sensation Amit Jadhav for an evening of song and dance.

In addition to food stalls, the family-friendly event also includes a children's play zone.

Tickets start at Dh50; dubai.platinumlist.net

30 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Jackson Wang to West Side Story