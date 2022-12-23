Where to watch New Year’s Eve 2022 fireworks in Dubai

Ring in the New Year Dubai-style, with mesmerising sparklers and Catherine wheels, thunderous rockets and eye-catching fountain shows. The emirate is known for its love of fireworks, complete with larger-than-life pyrotechnics as well as laser beams and facade displays.

This year is set to be bigger and better, with both old favourites and new venues gearing up to host spectacular displays. Here’s where you can catch them on December 31, as well as two on January 1.

Burj Khalifa

The big daddy of New Year’s Eve celebrations is not only putting on a cutting-edge fireworks display and laser show on its famed facade, but will also attempt to score a Guinness World Record for the largest laser display, and break the record for its light beams travelling the longest distance yet.

The end game, say organises, is to turn “the iconic tower into a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023”.

For those who wish to witness the show first-hand, read our story on everything you need to know, including information on transport and parking and how to access Downtown Dubai amid road closures.

Palm Jumeirah

Catch the Atlantis, The Palm fireworks from the hotel's New Year's Eve Gala Dinner. Photo: Atlantis, The Palm

Palm Jumeirah is another noteworthy fireworks venue in Dubai, with shows set to take place at not one but three spots this year.

Those at Club Vista Mare and Palm West Beach will start at midnight and last for three minutes each.

READ MORE Christmas gifts and festive treats from UAE confectioners

These will be best viewed by booking a table at one of the many restaurants, lounges, bars and cafes dotting the areas — from San Beach, Koko Bay and February 30 on Palm West Beach, to Rumba, The Tap House and Myrra at Club Vista Mare.

Elsewhere, Atlantis, The Palm is hosting its own fireworks spectacle that, organisers say, will be “one of Dubai’s largest and most stunning displays of pyrotechnics”. While most of the hotel’s restaurants are fully booked on December 31, tickets are still available for its New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner that is a fantastic viewing spot for the fireworks display to boot.

Festival Bay

Festival City Mall will put on one of the longest fireworks displays this year, firing up Festival Bay at midnight for a duration of five minutes. Viewers can also can catch a one-off Imagine show — a laser and fountain display that prides itself on its original storytelling, often connected to the culture and traditions of the UAE.

The Festival Bay arena will also host a concert, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Bluewaters Island

The man-made island will kick-start its three-minute-long fireworks show at 11.59pm, so revellers can welcome the new year against a backdrop of mesmerising light and sparkle.

While there are plenty of vantage points from which to catch the display — including the waterfront walk and the footbridge connecting Bluewaters Island and JBR — you can also book a spot at one of the restaurants on the island, including The London Project, Shi and Amici.

The Beach, JBR

The Bluewaters Island fireworks will coincide with those at The Beach, JBR

On the other side of the bridge, The Beach, JBR, will also begin its fireworks show at 11.59pm, in tandem with Bluewaters. The display will last for three minutes, and can be viewed from the beach, the Walk, JBR, and various family-friendly restaurants in the area, such as PF Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory and Bosporus.

Global Village

While the joy of counting down to a new year is undeniable, Global Village will host not one, but seven fireworks shows through the evening on December 31.

The minute-long displays will begin at 8pm on the main stage (to coincide with midnight in the Philippines), followed by 9pm (Thailand), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm) and even one at 1am on January 1 (to coincide with New Year’s Eve in Turkey).

The main midnight fireworks display, meanwhile, will last for five minutes — making for a total of 11 minutes of fireworks at Global Village, which will be open from 4pm to 2am on December 31.

Dubai Parks & Resorts

This is another destination hosting two fireworks shows before the stroke of midnight — albeit this time to accommodate children. The displays will light up the sky at 7pm and 9pm, while annual pass holders can enjoy the view in a dedicated area at Riverland Dubai.

Al Seef

Enjoy a fireworks show amid traditional architecture and Creek-side views at Al Seef, which will put on its display at 11.59pm on December 31 for a duration of three minutes.

The venue is also planning a fireworks show on New Year’s Day. Head there on January 1, to catch the three-minute-long display that starts at 8.30pm.

TopGolf

The sport-meets-party spot is hosting a disco-themed do to ring in 2023, topped off with its own fireworks display. These will go off for a duration of three minutes from midnight, directly facing the Dubai Marina skyline.