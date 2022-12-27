Where to watch New Year’s Eve 2022 fireworks in Abu Dhabi

It's almost time to ring in the New Year.

There are plenty of places in Abu Dhabi to ring in 2023, however, if you want to see fireworks at midnight (or even three hours before), here are the areas of the city putting on displays.

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island will have a 10-minute fireworks display for New Year’s, which can be viewed from its promenade. There are plenty of restaurants at The Galleria, Four Seasons and Rosewood hotels to book for a prime view of the light spectacle.

Yas Island

There will be two fireworks shows on Yas Island for New Year's Eve. Photo: Yas Island

Yas Island will host two fireworks shows: the traditional one at midnight and an earlier one at 9pm, which will allow families with younger children to see the light spectacle and still make an early bedtime.

Visitors can head to either Yas Marina or Yas Bay for a view of the displays.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Continuing a long tradition, visitors can enjoy the light show on the Abu Dhabi Corniche that stretches 8km along the waterfront. There are also restaurants at Nation Towers offering ideal views of the spectacle. Emirates Palace also has a splendid view of the fireworks.

Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will have a 40-minute firework display. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will host another 40 minutes of fireworks as it tries to break its own Guinness World Records for duration, volume and formation. This includes the largest firework display and a light show with more than 3,000 drones.

Saadiyat Island

Saadiyat Beach Club will host a New Year’s Eve dinner from 7.30pm and a New Year’s Eve after-party from 11pm to celebrate. Those who make a reservation will enjoy a prime viewing spot of the midnight fireworks.

