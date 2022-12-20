Where to spend New Year's Eve 2022 in Abu Dhabi

There will be no shortage of New Year's Eve celebrations in Abu Dhabi this year, from late-night soirees to luxurious dinners at a host of restaurants around the emirate.

Here's a list of the best offers in the capital. If you are also looking for places to spend Christmas weekend at, you can check our guide on where to dine in Abu Dhabi on December 24 and 25.

Emirates Palace

The five-star hotel has prepared an eventful evening for New Year's Eve, which will be capped off by its own fireworks display and a lively after-party. A champagne welcome reception will start the evening at the hotel's Grand Dome, followed by a gala dinner on the terrace.

Numerous performances are on schedule, including a fire show, a desert dance performance, pole acrobats and other entertaining acts.

Starts 7pm; Dh2,800 per person; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7999

Hakkasan

Hakkasan will serve its signature Peking duck on New Year's Eve. Photo: Hakkasan

The Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant will launch a special three-course set menu with views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. On the menu are a dim sum platter and Alaskan king crab salad with yuzu for starters; charcoal-grilled Chilean sea bass and signature Peking duck for mains; and a pear compote with chocolate and caramel mousse to round up the dinner.

9pm-midnight; packages from Dh888; West Corniche Road, Emirates Palace; 02 690 7739

Coya

This restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island will host the Golden Inca Empire New Year's Eve party, as a nod to its South American influence. Guests are encouraged to incorporate gold in their looks. Different seating options are available, including out on the waterfront terrace, inside the restaurant, or within the venue's Pisco Bar.

Starts 6:30pm; minimum spend of Dh800 per person from 8:30pm; Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000

Giornotte

The New Year's Eve gala dinner at the Ritz-Carlton restaurant will expand the celebrations on to the promenade of the five-star hotel. On the menu are oysters, Wagyu beef, foie gras as well as a variety of live stations. American singer Tracey Preston, a former contestant on The Voice, will provide live entertainment.

7pm-midnight; packages from Dh888; The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; 02 818 8282

Observation Deck at 300

Observation Deck at 300 in Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is a perfect spot to watch New Year fireworks. Photo: Observation Deck

The capital's New Year fireworks will be especially prominent from Observation Deck, a venue on the 74th floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. The late-night soiree will last for an hour and a half, with special drinks and canapes to be served throughout.

11pm-12:30pm; Dh250 per person; Corniche Road; 02 811 5555

BBQ Al Qasr

A New Year's Eve dinner by the sea awaits guests at this Emirates Palace spot. The five-course sharing menu will feature fresh seafood dishes, such as barbecue oysters, sea urchin roe and caviar tartlet.

8pm-1am; packages from Dh1,500; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7999

Vakava

A Peruvian-inspired four-course set menu awaits guests at Vakava for New Year's Eve. Photo: Vakava

The Peruvian restaurant will serve a sharing-style four-course menu, inspired by the vibrant gastronomic culture of Latin America, curated by Peru-born chef Eber Villalobos. South American beats and tunes will get the party going, while diners enjoy premium beverages.

7pm-11pm; packages from Dh500; Corniche Road; 02 811 5666

Tori No Su

Japanese food connoisseurs are invited for a New Year's Eve dinner at this Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers venue. On the a la carte menu are a selection of maki rolls, sashimi as well as traditional teppanyaki rolls. Signature cocktails will also be served.

7pm-midnight; a la carte prices, averaging Dh545 for two people; Corniche Road; 02 811 5666

Li Beirut

Li Beirut will host an Arabic feast for its New Year's Eve brunch. Photo: Li Beirut

Flavours from Lebanon will be showcased at the New Year's Eve Layali night brunch in the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers restaurant. This includes a spread of hot and cold mezze, a selection of grills and aromatic delicacies. Diners can choose from different seating options, including an al fresco terrace with views of the Arabian Gulf.

7pm-midnight; packages from Dh300; Corniche Road; 02 811 5666

Glo

The rooftop night spot at Rosewood Abu Dhabi will host a masquerade party for New Year's Eve. A live DJ, saxophonist, percussion and singer will provide upbeat entertainment for guests, while they enjoy a view of the capital's glittering skyline. A pop-up shawarma stand will also be on site. Individual and group packages are available.

9pm-4am; Dh150 for standing with one house beverage, from Dh1,500 for table bookings; Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5550

Dai Pai Dong

Dai Pai Dong will host a brunch for New Year's Eve. Photo: Dai Pai Dong

Roaming food trolleys featuring Chinese specialities await guests at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi restaurant. The Yum Cha New Year's Eve brunch will serve a selection of dim sums, dumplings, roast meats and Asian-inspired desserts. The basic package comes with free-flowing hops, grapes, house spirits and fizz.

7:30pm-midnight; from Dh688; Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5588

The Foundry

The gala dinner at the Southern Sun Abu Dhabi venue will feature a seafood ice bar, caviar and blinis station, prime rib carvery, salmon coulibiac carvery and a pistachio-crusted lamb rack. The chef pattisier’s New Year dessert creations will round up the dinner, which will also include live entertainment.

8pm-midnight; from Dh325; Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area; 02 818 4888

Aqua

The waterfront venue at Rosewood Abu Dhabi will host a New Year's Eve brunch with an international buffet. Expect oysters and other seafood, home-made pasta and pizza, as well as Asian specialities such as sushi, spicy tandoori and Peking duck. Guests will be able to enjoy majestic views of the island's New Year fireworks from the terrace.

7:30pm-midnight; packages from Dh855; Rosewood Abu Dhabi; 02 813 5550