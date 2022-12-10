Where to eat in Abu Dhabi this Christmas 2022

Restaurants in Abu Dhabi are putting on their Christmas hats with brunch and dinner offers galore — complete with all the classic holiday dishes that can be enjoyed amid a sea of lavish seasonal decor.

Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will fall on a weekend this year, significantly expanding the likelihood of people wanting to eat out.

Here's a round-up of some of the top spots to dine at during the festive weekend in the capital.

December 24

Brunch at Nahaam

A British feast at Nahaam promises to transport guests to Christmas time London. Photo: Nahaam

This spot at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is hosting an authentic British Christmas Eve affair, called Pardon My Brunch. Guests can enjoy decorations inspired by Christmas in London, and tuck in to seasonal delights such as a selection of light nibbles, including octopus carpaccio, to hearty main course options such as a traditional roast turkey.

There is also a cozy breakfast corner, numerous British pie options, as well as home-baked desserts, including Bakewell tart, jam roly poly and Dorset apple cake.

12:30pm-4pm; from Dh375 for adults, Dh200 for kids; Al Bateen; 02 811 5666

Dinner at Talea by Antonio Guida

A five-course Christmas Eve dinner will be served at the Michelin-starred Emirates Palace venue. The curated set menu features exquisite dishes including John Dory cooked with bergamot leaf and a traditional Italian panettone. The package also comes with a Christmas-inspired welcome drink to kick-start the fine-dining evening.

6:30pm-10:30pm; Dh650 per person; West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000

Brunch at 49ers Steakhouse and Club

This Le Meridien restaurant is offering an affordable Christmas brunch at its festive dining experience that features a selection of pastas, flatbreads and quesadillas. Other items on the menu include salads, sliders and an array of sweet treats.

1pm-4pm; from Dh149; Tourist Club Area; 02 645 8000

Brunch at Coya

Coya features classic South American cuisine. Photo: Coya

A parade of mouthwatering Peruvian dishes are on offer at this Four Seasons Hotel restaurant on Christmas Eve. Diners can start with Coya's popular creamy guacamole or another signature appetiser platter. For main course, choose from a range of classic Latin American dishes, including slow-cooked beef ribs, corn-fed baby chicken, Chilean sea bass rice pot, miso salmon and vegetarian quinoa with ricotta cheese and pumpkin. An after-brunch party is set to cap the night with a resident DJ blasting Latino tunes.

12:30pm-3:30pm; from Dh298 for the brunch, a la carte prices for the after-party; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000

Dinner at LPM Restaurant and Bar

LPM is hosting a luxurious feast featuring French classics. Photo: LPM Restaurant and Bar

Recently appointed global executive chef Adriano Cattaneo's dishes are on the Christmas Eve dinner menu at this French restaurant. Starters include foie gras terrine, salmon tartare with potato wafers and caviar, as well as a green bean salad with black truffle. For main course, there is chicken foie gras ballotine, roasted turbot with artichokes and langoustine ravioli. Diners can round off the dinner with sweet treats, including a chocolate and mandarin log.

6pm-11pm; Dh595; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; 02 692 9600

Dinner at Olea

Expect a magical festive evening at this Mediterranean restaurant in The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, with picturesque ocean views, white marble decor and a palm-tree-lined terrace, all while a live musical trio serenades diners. On the menu are fresh seafood, traditional roast turkey and tender grills served straight from the oven.

7pm-11pm; from Dh325 for adults, Dh150 for kids; Saadiyat Island; 02 498 8888

December 25

Lunch or dinner at Martabaan

At this Indian fine dining restaurant in Emirates Palace, celebrity chef Hemant Oberoi is showcasing a special festive menu spotlighting the vibrant flavours of India. Although no immediate details about the menu are available, the chef reportedly enjoys cooking with lemon grass. He has also served numerous famous personalities, including former US president Barack Obama, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Available from 12:30pm-10:30pm; Dh350 per person; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7999

Brunch at Buddha-Bar Beach

The beachfront venue, known for its stunning location at The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, is hosting a feast of specialities from the Pacific Rim — such as sushi, ceviche, and robata grills. The bar's resident DJ will set the mood, with the help of a saxophonist to complete the holiday ambience.

1pm-4pm; from Dh425 for adults, Dh200 for kids; Saadiyat Island; 02 498 8888

Brunch at The Foundry

The Foundry's Christmas Day brunch features a roast turkey and festive desserts. Photo: The Foundry

Live stations of foie gras, pasta, risotto and shawarma are only some of the appetising offerings at this Southern Sun restaurant for Christmas Day brunch. To make it even more festive, there is a saltbush lamb carvery station with all the trimmings, as well as a chef-curated dessert menu full of Christmas specials.

12:30pm-4:30pm; from Dh325 for adults, Dh110 for kids; Tourist Club Area; 02 818 4888

Brunch at Garage

Garage is hosting a party-style brunch, with electric beats and festive dishes. Photo: Garage

This restaurant at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is hosting a party-style Christmas Day brunch, complete with foot-tapping tunes. On the festive menu are bao buns with turkey char siew and confit duck and poached salmon loin among other delectable dishes. There is a seafood bar, as well as a tart bar for sweet treats.

1pm-4pm; from Dh450; Yas Island; 02 656 0000

