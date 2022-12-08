Christmas brunches in Dubai for 2022 that you can still book

Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on a weekend this year, which means the vibrant brunch scene in Dubai is about to be extra festive.

Numerous options are available, showcasing cuisines from different parts of the world, all with a festive twist. From the distinct flavours of East Asia, all the way to the savoury gusto of Latin American cuisine, there is everything for everyone.

We have compiled some of the Christmas brunches still available to book on the festive weekend across the emirate this year.

December 24

Vanitas

Vanitas features an Italian feast for its Christmas brunch. Photo: Vanitas

The Winter Wonderland Brunch at the Pallazo Versace restaurant offers an Italian feast, complete with classic dishes including lasagna bolognese, turkey roll and eggplant Parmigiana. The brunch also features a live risotto station and a carving station with roasted beef. There is live entertainment to ensure the festive mood of the venue.

1pm-5pm; from Dh400 for adults, Dh190 for kids; Jaddaf Waterfront; 04 556 8805

Observatory Bar & Grill

Guests can enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Gulf from the Dubai Marina restaurant. The Sky High brunch features a selection of meat and grill options, including the restaurant's signature classics such as the pan-seared salmon and truffle fries.

12:30pm-3:30pm; Dh449; Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites; 04 319 4000

The London Project

After a Christmas Eve brunch, an after-party is taking up the notch at The London Project. Photo: The London Project

Rolled turkey and foie gras, spinach tortellini and a Christmas pudding — these are only some of the appetising dishes at The London Project's Christmas Eve brunch menu. The Bluewaters restaurant is in a celebratory mood, with live entertainers in festive costumes. An after-party will then turn up the notch on the terrace.

1pm-4pm for the brunch, 4pm-6pm for the after party; from Dh350; Bluewaters Island; 054 306 1822

Traiteur

Park Hyatt Dubai is harnessing the culinary prowess of three restaurants for the Traiteur Christmas brunch — Brasserie du Park, Noepe and The Thai Kitchen. On the menu are caviar, seafood and turkey, including oriental flavours from South-East Asia, all while a live band creates a festive atmosphere.

1pm-4:30pm; from Dh795 for adults, Dh325 for kids; Dubai Creek Resort; 04 602 1814

The Nine

The Nine features scrumptious Christmas classics, including seared scallops with caramelised hazelnut and truffle crumble, honey roast Christmas ham and traditional roast turkey. Photo: The Nine

A lavish family-style feast awaits guests at this Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk spot. On the menu are Christmas classics, including seared scallops with caramelised hazelnut and truffle crumble, honey roast Christmas ham, traditional roast turkey, wild sea bass, traditional Christmas pudding with brandy sauce and home-made mince pies. Vegan options are also available.

12:30pm-4pm; from Dh250; Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk; 04 281 4111

Casa De Tapas

The Sabado de Fiesta Brunch is taking a festive turn, featuring a Spanish twist to Christmas celebrations, complete with an authentic live paella show to entertain hungry diners. An unlimited selection of tapas is on offer.

1pm-4pm; from Dh325; Dubai Creek Resort; 04 602 1814

The Croft

Mouthwatering dishes from Australia to Asia are on the Christmas Eve brunch menu of the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel restaurant. Diners can choose from a variety of regional cuisines, with specific dishes such as five-spice duck, and fish cooked with Indian masala and a beef burgundy. Festive-themed desserts are also on offer, including Christmas cake and cookies.

7pm-10pm; from Dh399; Dubai Marina; 04 319 4000

December 25

Amazonico

Amazonico in DIFC transports guests to the jungle for its festive offerings. Photo: Amazonico

The Jungle Bell Christmas brunch offers Latin American-inspired festive dishes, including pulled veal on crispy plantains for starters and roast turkey breast served with potato puree, topped with quinoa and green apple.

The dessert menu includes Argentinian herbal-infused creme brulee and elderflower-infused pear with chestnut ice cream, guava and yuzu. Guests can stay after brunch for an al fresco rooftop party.

1pm-4pm; from Dh575; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 571 3999

Barasti Beach

The famed beach club in Dubai Marina is hosting a festive brunch, complete with Christmas staples — a selection of cheese and nuts, roast meat, crispy Brussels sprouts, as well as a creamy grilled salmon.

The dessert menu features a yule log, Christmas brownies and puddings among other holiday favourites. Kids can also enjoy a host of fun activities, including a bouncy castle and Christmas-themed arts and crafts.

1pm-5pm; Dh450 for adults, Dh125 for kids; Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark; 04 318 1313

Majlis Al Sultan

From Levantine classics to Italian favourites, this restaurant at the City Centre Me'aisem is celebrating Christmas with a diverse buffet. Flame-grilled meat is on the menu, as well as pasta and turkey carving stations.

1pm-5pm; Dh135 for adults, 50 per cent off for kids; City Center Me'aisem; 04 770 1451

Ikigai

Aside from mouthwatering Japanese food, Ikigai also promises its festive brunch will be full of exciting games and activities. Photo: Ikigai

The Christmas brunch experience at the Millennium Place restaurant takes it to the next level — with games such as a giant Jenga and Japanese lottery. The sharing menu, hand-picked by the chef, includes salmon in black pepper teriyaki sauce and spicy fried ramen. For dessert, the Japanese hotspot offers a yuzu cheesecake and an ice cream cookie sando.

1pm-4pm; from Dh299; Millennium Dubai Marina; 04 550 8114

Old Castello

The brunch at Old Castello is perfect for families with young children, as it features a magic show, face painting, as well as a Santa Claus meet-and-greet among other activities. The holiday menu includes live pasta and pizza stations, as well as classic Indian dishes such as the jaituni paneer masala.

2pm-5pm; Dh120 for adults, Dh99 for kids; Jumeirah Beach Road; 052 942 2000

Luciano’s

The Italian restaurant at a luxurious beachfront hotel in Dubai Marina is hosting an outdoor Christmas Day brunch. The cosy venue will transform into a Christmas wonderland, with glittering festive trees and fairy lights. A medley of live cooking stations and holiday delights are on the menu, while a Christmas choir serenades the diners. A special appearance of Santa Claus is also on the schedule.

12:30pm-4pm; from Dh350; Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection; 04 399 5000

Virgin Izakaya

The two-storey Japanese restaurant in Bluewaters is serving a variety of sushi, sashimi and cold appetisers for its Christmas Day brunch. Also on the menu is a traditional turkey in pepper sauce, turkey rotti, as well as spring rolls. Enjoy the food and the glittering views of the Dubai Marina. There is live entertainment too.

1pm-4pm; from Dh299; Bluewaters Island; 04 589 8689

