Where to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 in Dubai

From the lavish dinners in cosy interiors to rooftop soirees providing unrivalled views of the endless fireworks, there are endless ways to bid goodbye to 2022 in Dubai.

Here are the best on offer. And, before signing off the year in style, be sure to check out our guide to Christmas brunches and parties in Dubai.

Dh500 and below

Dinner at San Beach

NYE will be a lively affair at San Beach. Photo: San Beach

The year-end dinner at this Palm Jumeirah venue will feature live entertainers, including resident DJs and a percussionist and a saxophonist. Guests can choose from a variety of seating options, including dining by the beach. The reduced a la carte menu will offer an array of appetising dishes and plenty of seafood. Meat options are available including ribs, steaks and lamb chops.

8pm onwards; packages from Dh500; The Club, West, Palm Jumeirah; 04 458 0499

Dinner at Timo Restaurant

Dine from the terrace by the pool, or in the cosy indoor banquet at this restaurant at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel. A DJ will entertain guests while a range of international dishes are served including salmon and sea bass, squid ink spaghetti and baby chicken.

9pm-1am; packages from Dh400; Al Jaddaf; 04 596 2292

Dinner at Peaches and Cream

A five-course sharing menu awaits guests at this Bali-inspired spot. Decadent offerings include caviar, sea bass ceviche, lobster toast and a tapas platter. There are also chargrilled rib-eye, truffle linguine and gambas al ajillo available, with a fruit sorbet and a dessert platter to finish.

9pm onwards; from Dh300 per person; Clubhouse Al Nafura, Shoreline Apartments, Palm Jumeirah; 052 947 4552

Dinner at Sky Bubble

An elegant gala dinner awaits at the Meydan Hotel restaurant on New Year's Eve. The rooftop venue offers excellent views of the Dubai skyline. Guests can expect an intercontinental buffet with a selection of fresh seafood, seared Wagyu tenderloin and beef fillet mignon among others. A chocolate fountain will be set up for dessert.

8pm-1am; Packages from Dh500; Nad Al Sheba; 04 381 3111

Dinner at Roka

Modern Japanese fare is on the menu at Roka. Photo: Roka

Guests can enjoy a contemporary Japanese feast at this restaurant in Business Bay, which also offers a view of the Dubai skyline from its terrace. A choice between an a la carte or a tasting menu will be on offer, featuring dishes such as yellowtail tartare, gyoza and sea bream fillet.

6:30pm onwards; from Dh420 per person; The Opus by Omniyat; 04 439 7171

Party at High Note Pool and Sky Lounge

Guests at the rooftop lounge in Aloft Al Mina can enjoy unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf and beyond. The menu will feature classic Indian dishes, including a Delhi-style butter chicken, paneer punjabi tadka and nizami subz biryani.

7pm onwards; from Dh499; Sheikh Rashid Road; 058 591 8153

Dh500 to Dh1,000

Dinner at Prato Dubai

This restaurant at the Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, is hosting a four-hour dinner with upbeat DJ tunes. Diners can enjoy an international buffet, with dishes such as smoked salmon terrine, English pea salad and roast chicken.

8pm-midnight; packages from Dh550; Trump International Golf Club; 04 245 3988

Dinner at Fi’lia

The Italian restaurant in Business Bay is throwing a New Year's Eve dinner 70 floors up at the SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences. Two evening sittings are available, with both featuring a family-style four-course set menu.

The feast includes homemade focaccia, steak tartare and lemon risotto among other Italian classics. Diners on the late batch get an additional dessert: a giant Ferrero Rocher with 24k gold.

7pm-9pm and 9:30pm onwards; from Dh599 for the first sitting, from Dh1,800 for the second sitting; Business Bay; 04 607 0737

Party at Lucia's

Pasta is the order of the day at this Italian restaurant. Photo: Lucia's

Party in Italian style at this restaurant's New Year's Eve celebration. Guests are encouraged to incorporate the colour red for the occasion, which is set to feature performances by T Bone and Bandakadabra. DJ Julian Noma will also cap the night off. Italian classics will be on the menu, including lobster ravioli and slow-cooked beef cheek.

7pm onwards; Dh750 per person; Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai; 04 422 4321

Party at Topgolf

Get ready to go clubbing ... at Topgolf. Photo: Topgolf

The famed golf spot in Dubai is hosting a disco-themed party to ring in 2023, topping it off with its very own fireworks display. A live DJ spinning '70s and '80s anthems will set the mood alongside plenty of golf and platters of festive food. Groups of 20 people can also book private suites to enjoy a full day of New Year celebrations, complete with a buffet and a private DJ.

10pm-1am; from Dh599 per person; Emirates Golf Club; 04 371 9999

Dinner at Ibn AlBahr

Expect a seafood feast at Ibn AlBahr. The Palm Jumeirah restaurant, which offers a sea-to-table gastronomic experience, is decking its halls with a festive touch. Guests can enjoy a laid-back dinner under the stars, enjoying dishes such as lobster provencal, spicy octopus and crispy calamari. Arabic classics are also on the menu, while a live DJ will set the ambience.

8pm onwards; Dh650 per person; Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah; 054 469 0075

Dh1,000 to Dh2,000

Party at The London Project

New Year's Eve at The London Project is set to feature dazzling acrobats and foot-tapping live music. There'll also be a four-course menu, including hamachi sashimi, truffle ravioli and beef roulette. A sharing-style cheese platter will also be on offer.

8:30pm-12:30pm; packages from Dh1,250; Bluewaters; 054 306 1822

Dinner at Asil

The dinner at Asil features a five-course Arabesque gourmet menu. Photo: Asil

Diners at this oriental-inspired restaurant can enjoy picturesque views of the Ain Dubai, before fireworks begin. The dinner will feature a five-course Arabesque gourmet menu, including a platter of sea bass, octopus and prawns, as well as a seasonal vegetable casserole. DJ Mustech will crank up the revelries at the stroke of midnight.

8:30pm onwards; from Dh1,850 per person; Rixos Premium Dubai; 04 520 0055

Dinner and party at Papillon

An opulent set menu and a glittering show are how Papillion plans to ring in the New Year. The dinner is available at Dh1,500. However, guests can opt to choose a drinks-only package for Dh500, and receive three glasses. An after-party runs until the early hours at Le Club.

9pm onwards; Dh1,500 per person for dinner; The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina; 050 252 4098

Dinner at The Nice Guy

Dust off your cocktail attire and enjoy a retro-style New Year's Eve dinner at this hangout spot in Downtown Dubai. The restaurant recently opened its terrace. Indoor seating is also available. Upbeat drummers and DJs are set to carry the year-end mood.

8pm onwards; dinner packages from Dh2,000; Emirates Towers; 04 276 9888

Dinner at Kata

Kata's menu includes seaweed salad and baked Chilean sea bass. Photo: Kata

This Japanese restaurant offers a front-row view of Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve spectacle. On the menu will be a seaweed salad and baked Chilean sea bass. Guests can choose from a variety of seating options, from an indoor area to a promenade with prime views of the fireworks display.

7pm onwards; packages from Dh1,500; Dubai Mall; 054 582 9933

Dinner at Gaia Dubai

A glamorous red-carpet gala awaits guests. DJ Marios Tsiaprazis will also be on hand, playing electric house music, club classics and feel-good tracks. The menu will feature festive specials including fresh oysters and caviar, as well as roasted chicken and T-bone steak.

7pm; minimum spend of Dh1,500 per person; Gate Village 4, DIFC; 04 241 4242

Party at Flamingo Room by tashas

Resident DJ Dimitris Ntioukad and the De Cruz African Jazz Band are set to entertain diners. Scallop crudo, Mediterranean pasta as well as a classic Sunday roast will be on the menu. Guests are encouraged to dress in white, pink and gold.

8pm-12:30am; Dh1,800 minimum spend per person; Address at Jumeirah Al Nassem; 04 244 7278

Above Dh2,000

Dinner at La Maison Ani

This is one for diners looking to take advantage of The Dubai Fountains magical show every 15 minutes. This French-Mediterranean restaurant at The Dubai Mall will offer a platter of oysters. Chef Izu's famed grilled harissa prawns, white truffle tart or homemade taglioni with bottarga and caviar. Indoor and outdoor seating options are available.

7pm onwards; packages from Dh2,500 per person; The Dubai Mall; 04 456 1989

Dinner at Attiko

Attiko is hosting a future disco-themed New Year's Eve party. Photo: Attiko

The rooftop restaurant offers extended views of the Dubai skyline, while a future disco-themed New Year's Eve party is on the cards. Pan-Asian dishes will be on offer, including oysters with salmon roe or Wagyu beef. A live DJ will set the mood, alongside dancers in futuristic outfits. There will be an open bar throughout the evening. Indoor and outdoor seating options are available.

8pm-1am; from Dh2,500 per person; W Dubai Marina; 04 350 9983

Dinner at Sal

An extravagant New Year's Eve dinner is set to take place at this Burj Al Arab restaurant. A four-course set menu will showcase southern European flavours. The packages come with free-flowing soft beverages, a glass of bubbles per person as well as live entertainment. The restaurant will host a late party after the dinner for an additional Dh5,000 minimum spend per table.

8pm-11:30pm; Dh12,000 per adult; Burj Al Arab; 800 323232

Party at Drift Beach

Drift Beach is offering its private beach cabana for New Year's Eve. Photo: Drift Beach

The beachfront destination is offering its private beach cabana for a decadent New Year's Eve party. Groups of up to 10 can enjoy the experience with an opulent menu, and a glass of Dom Perignon in hand.

Beluga caviar and king crab rillette with gold leaves, Brittany blue lobster and Australian Wagyu beef are just some of the dishes set to be served. The package comes with premium bottles of wines and champagne.

The cabana features a private infinity pool, a terrace and a private garden by the sea.

6pm-2am; Dh60,000; One&Only Royal Mirage; 04 315 2200

Read more

Yas Island to host two fireworks shows on New Year's Eve

Burj Khalifa announces New Year’s Eve fireworks show

RAK set to break world records with New Year’s Eve fireworks display