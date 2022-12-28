What to do this New Year's Eve in Sharjah, from camping to concerts

Sharjah is gearing up for another round of eventful New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The northern emirate has plenty to offer in terms of family-friendly experiences, ranging from epic fireworks displays and gala events at lavish beachside resorts, to ringing in 2023 while camping under the stars.

Here are five events taking place to herald the new year in Sharjah.

Fireworks at Al Majaz Waterfront

Sharjah’s firework display lights up the sky at Al Majaz Waterfront. Photo: National Network Communications

The picturesque location will be the centre of the emirate's New Year's Eve celebrations.

Beginning at 9pm, the lagoon will light up with frequent fireworks displays until an extended showcase at midnight.

In addition to plenty of green space where families can picnic, the waterfront is home to plenty of dining options with prior booking recommended.

Hussain Al Jassmi and Aseel Hameem at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre

A popular New Year's Eve choice, Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi will end the year with a show in his home city of Sharjah.

Al Jassmi is one of the Middle East’s top-selling artists. He released his first single Bawada'ak in 2002, followed by Wallah Ma Yeswa and Bassbor Al Fourgakom. However, it is 2014’s Boshret Kheir that he is most known for.

Also performing earlier in the evening is Iraqi artist Aseel Hameem. With more than 255 million views, her song Ser Al Hayat was the most-streamed track by a female Arab artist on YouTube in 2020.

Tickets from Dh300; sharjah.platinumlist.net

New Year’s Eve celebrations at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa

The Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa will put on a fireworks display

On its fifth anniversary, one of Sharjah’s biggest resorts will end the year in style.

In addition to an exclusive fireworks display on the beach, there will be a lavish Middle Eastern and international buffet around the outdoor pool, as well as a cover band playing classic and modern pop hits.

From 8pm; Dh669 for adults, Dh335 for children aged six to 12; restaurants.sharjah@sheraton.com

Stargazing at Mleiha Archaeological Centre

Mark the new year by camping under the stars at this stunning desert village.

For December 31, the site has organised stargazing, cultural and fire dances and an oud performance.

A buffet will also be available with Emirati and regional dishes.

For bookings and reservations email mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae or call 06 802 1111

Family-friendly fun at Al Noor Island

Home to popular spots such as The Sharjah House and The Literature Pavilion, the family hub Al Noor Island is set to be another major sport for New Year's Eve celebrations.

As well as exclusive cultural performances and dining spots, the site provides a great vantage point from which to see Al Majaz Waterfront's fireworks display.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre — in pictures