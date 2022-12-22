Abu Dhabi, Dubai and RAK bidding to break fireworks world records on New Year's Eve

The UAE is set for a number of record-breaking fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Whether trekking towards Al Wathba desert or heading to Downtown Dubai to watch the show take place around the world’s tallest building, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a look at some of the records that organisers will attempt to break.

Abu Dhabi

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will try to break its own Guinness World Records for duration, volume and formation during its firework and light spectacle on New Year's Eve.

This includes the largest firework display, which will be on for 40 minutes, and a light show with more than 3,000 drones. In addition, there will also be other activities including performances at the Children's Theatre, games at Fun Fair City and more. For more on the Sheikh Zayed Festival, read our story here.

Ras Al Khaimah

The emirate will attempt to break their own record with a 12-minute fireworks show, although the specific titles they are aiming for have not been disclosed yet.

Similar to last year’s spectacle, the pyro-musical will cover 4.7km along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.

For New Year's Eve last year, Ras Al Khaimah made a splash with a breathtaking fireworks show, using more than 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones.

It was recognised with two Guinness World Records titles — Most Remote Operated Multirotors / Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously, and Highest Altitude Multirotor / Drone Firework Display.

Dubai

Burj Khalifa’s New Year’s Eve programme will also see a title attempt with its light show. It will try to set a new world record for the largest laser display, while the light beams will attempt to break the record for travelling the longest distance yet.

For those who attend the event, read our story on everything you need to know about it, including information on transport and parking and how to access Downtown Dubai amid road closures.

