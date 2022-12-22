Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve 2022 fireworks show: Everything you need to know

Although Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve spectacle can be viewed miles away from Downtown Dubai, thousands of people are still expected to be within the area for the show.

It's already been announced that this year's event will attempt to set new world records, and will turn the world's highest tower into "a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023".

The much-awaited evening will include the typical laser light and fireworks show, as well as a water spectacle at the Dubai Fountain.

So, if you're looking to attend the big event, here's what you need to know about the evening.

Advanced bookings

Most, if not all, restaurants and cafes around the area will require advanced booking, so it's advisable to contact them ahead of the December 31 craze. The venues are likely to have more information on procedures for their respective New Year's Eve events, including parking details, as well as on the fireworks viewing.

If you are planning to watch the show from the streets of Downtown Dubai, there are no reservations, registrations or tickets. Attendance will be on first-come, first-served basis.

Transport and parking

The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 6pm onwards, for both public and private transport modes, so guests with hotel or restaurant reservations must arrive ahead of time.

Parking will be available at The Dubai Mall until capacity is reached. Taxis will operate normally before the road closure.

The road closure is expected to end between 1am to 2am. Cars parked at hotels, residences and restaurants within Downtown Dubai and The Dubai Mall will only be able to leave once the road is opened again.

The Dubai Mall metro station will close once capacity at the mall is reached.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard access

Five gates will be available to access the Downtown Dubai road:

Gate 1: behind Downtown Command Centre

Gate 2: behind Burj Vista

Gate 3: near Emaar Square, adjacent to Boulevard Plaza Building

Gate 4: opposite Address Boulevard

Gate 5: opposite Address Downtown

More information is available at www.mydubainewyear.emaar.com

