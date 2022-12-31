How to watch Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve fireworks in person and from home

Thousands of people are set to descend on Downtown Dubai on Saturday to watch a breathtaking Burj Khalifa light show and fireworks display.

The world's tallest building is gearing up for a towering demonstration of pyrotechnics to usher in the New Year in stunning style.

The Burj Khalifa show is an annual highlight of the UAE's New Year's Eve festivities, drawing in vast crowds from within the emirate and beyond.

Members of the public are advised to get to Downtown Dubai early to make sure of a good spot to watch the entertainment unfold.

How to watch at home

For those who can't make the trip, they can still be part of the action from home.

Emaar, the developer of Burj Khalifa, will broadcast a live stream of the fireworks on its Youtube channel, which you can find here.

The stream will begin at 8.30pm.

According to Emaar, the New Year's Eve celebrations will be seen on television by a billion viewers around the world.

The light show aims to set a new world record for the largest laser display, while the light beams are set to travel the longest distance yet recorded.

How to watch in person

People are advised to make their way to Downtown Dubai early, with road closures in place from 4pm.

Al Asayel Street, Burj Khalifa Street, Financial Centre Street Lower Deck and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4pm.

Parts of Al Mustaqbal Street will be closed gradually from 4pm.

From 8pm, Al Sukook Street will close. One hour later, Financial Centre Street Upper Deck will also close to motorists.

Dubai's water canal elevators and pedestrian bridges will be closed in Al Safa and Business Bay areas.

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events announced the fireworks displays would be in 32 locations in various areas of Dubai, to reduce overcrowding.

Getting to the Burj Khalifa

The committee identified three paths for members of the public to use to get to the Burj Khalifa area from nearby metro stations.

The first path is from Burj Khalifa station and will be divided into two parts, a section for families to the Al Jazeera Park area and the area behind the "Burj View". The second section will be for other groups and will lead to the "South Ridge", the area designated for watching fireworks.

The second path will be from Financial Centre station, where a section will be allocated for families heading to the Boulevard area, while the second section will be for other groups going to the South Edge area.

The third path will be for those coming from Business Bay station.

Burj Khalifa station and the metro bridge that connects to the Dubai Mall will be closed at 5pm on Saturday, or when the numbers exceed the capacity of the station.

The metro's green line will start operating at 5am on December 31 until midnight on January 2.

Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am on Saturday until 1am on Monday.

Free buses

To ease congestion and facilitate movement, authorities are providing 210 buses free of charge to transport people from events to nearby parking areas and metro stations.