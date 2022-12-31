Chance of rain as UAE prepares to ring in the New Year

The UAE could be set for more wet weather on New Year's Eve but skies are expected to be clear before the clock strikes midnight.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it will be cloudy over some western coastal areas and islands, "with a possibility of light rainfall during day time".

The country was lashed by heavy rain earlier in the week, with flooding reported in the Northern Emirates.

The NCM's online weather map, however, indicates it will be largely dry on the final day of the year.

Temperatures will peak at 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai during the day, dropping below 20°C in both emirates during the evening.

Thousands of revellers are set to venture outdoors on Saturday evening to attend firework displays and other New Year's activities to help ring in 2023 in style.

Humidity will remain high during the day and is forecast to reach 75 per cent in the capital and Dubai.

A misty morning is expected on January 1, with temperatures remaining in the mid to high twenties throughout the country.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures