Abu Dhabi announces lorry and worker-bus ban for New Year celebrations

Lorries and buses transporting labourers will be banned from Abu Dhabi roads on New Year's Eve.

Heavy vehicles will be stopped at all entry points, including Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Mussaffah and Maqtaa bridges.

Police said the rule will be in place from 7am on Saturday, December 31, until 7am on Sunday, January 1.

Vehicles that provide logistic support and general cleaning services will be exempt from the decision, said Brig Gen Mahmoud Al Balushi, acting director of traffic and patrols.

He said extra traffic patrols would be used during those hours to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

He urged motorists to adhere to rules and stay safe.

A host of events and fireworks have been planned in the capital to ring in the new year. It is expected many will attend them now that all Covid restrictions have been completely removed after more than two years.

Yas Island will have its traditional fireworks at midnight, and will also have an earlier show at 9pm on December 31.

This will allow families with younger children to see the spectacle instead of having to stay up and wait until midnight. In addition to the show, Yas Island will also be lit up with colourful lights for the occasion.

Visitors can head to either Yas Marina or Yas Bay for a view of the fireworks.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, which runs until March 18 in Al Wathba, will also have fireworks as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations that will begin at 4pm on December 31.

Continuing a long tradition, visitors can enjoy the light show on the Abu Dhabi Corniche that stretches 8km along the waterfront.

Al Maryah Island is also likely to return with a display for New Year’s Eve with a show on its promenade.

Emirates Palace will have a special gala dinner with fireworks to ring in the New Year.

