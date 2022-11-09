Abu Dhabi Police to cut speed limit on Al Ain route from Monday

Abu Dhabi Police will cut the speed limit on a major road connecting the capital to Al Ain from Monday in an effort to boost road safety.

The force said the speed limit on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road — on the section from Al Sad bridge to Al Amera bridge — would be reduced from 160 kilometres an hour to 140kph.

The decision was made with the support of the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to abide by the new maximum speed limit

"Traffic studies have shown that reducing speed leads to improvements in road safety levels," the force said.

Two people died and 11 others were injured in February when a bus collided with another vehicle in the Ramah area, on the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

Lt Col Saif Al Amri, deputy director of the traffic department in Al Ain, said preliminary investigations showed that speeding, sudden changing of lanes and a failure to leave sufficient space between vehicles were all factors that led to the accident.

Speed cameras on the section of road will be set at 140kph from Monday.

Abu Dhabi removed a buffer on stated road limits in August, 2018.

Under the rule, which remains in place across the rest of the country, motorists can travel up to 20kph faster than posted limits without the risk of being fined.

Abu Dhabi Police carry out frequent awareness campaigns in a bid to boost safety and reduce accidents on roads.

A road safety initiative launched by the force received more than 35 million views on social media platforms in the first six months of the year.

Police regularly post footage of real-life traffic accidents that occurred on Abu Dhabi’s roads to drive home the message.

The short CCTV clips, which are posted regularly, show different types of road accidents to alert drivers to the dangers of poor road behaviours, including driving when distracted and switching lanes at the last minute.

