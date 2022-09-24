Abu Dhabi Police announce new speed limit on busy road

Abu Dhabi Police will introduce a new speed limit on a main road in the Capital from Monday.

The force tweeted the news on Saturday, explaining that a section of the Sheikh Zayed Road would now have a reduced speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

The new limit applies to the Qasr Al Bahr intersection in both directions, it said.

Speed cameras have been calibrated to capture anything travelling at more than the new limit from September 26.

Abu Dhabi Police frequently advise motorists on safer driving habits and often reduce speed limits during difficult driving weather.