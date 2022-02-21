Two killed and 11 injured in accident on Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road

Sudden changing of lanes, speeding and tailgating were factors in the accident

Two people died when a bus collided with another vehicle on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road. Image: Abu Dhabi Police
The National
Feb 21, 2022

Two people died and 11 others were injured on Sunday when a bus collided with another vehicle in the Ramah area, on the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

Lt Col Saif Naif Al Amri, deputy director of the traffic department in Al Ain, said preliminary investigations showed that speeding, sudden changing of lanes and a failure to leave sufficient space between vehicles were all factors that led to the accident.

The injured were taken to Tawam Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

Lt Col Al Amri urged road users to obey road rules while driving, including using indicators and mirrors when changing lanes, ensuring there's a safe distance between vehicles and avoiding suddenly switching lanes.

Updated: February 21st 2022, 4:47 AM
Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi PoliceAl AinRoad safety
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Two killed and 11 injured in accident on Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road
An image that illustrates this article Vintage cars take part in first pan-Emirates raceStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Classic cars conquer Jebel Jais in first pan-Emirates rallyStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai enjoys public transport surge as 461 million trips made in 2021Story gallery icon