Two killed and 11 injured in accident on Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road

Two people died and 11 others were injured on Sunday when a bus collided with another vehicle in the Ramah area, on the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

Lt Col Saif Naif Al Amri, deputy director of the traffic department in Al Ain, said preliminary investigations showed that speeding, sudden changing of lanes and a failure to leave sufficient space between vehicles were all factors that led to the accident.

The injured were taken to Tawam Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

Lt Col Al Amri urged road users to obey road rules while driving, including using indicators and mirrors when changing lanes, ensuring there's a safe distance between vehicles and avoiding suddenly switching lanes.