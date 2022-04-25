Abu Dhabi Police can sell vehicles at auction if traffic fines exceed Dh7,000

Motorists in Abu Dhabi who have accumulated more than Dh7,000 in traffic fines must pay up or have their cars impounded to be sold at a public auction, the emirate's force issued a warning on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Abu Dhabi Police said such vehicles will be confiscated and kept for three months. The motorists must pay their fines in full during this time or risk having their cars sold at a public auction.

READ MORE Abu Dhabi Police list traffic offences not eligible for fine discount

The force said if motorists do not have enough money to pay upfront they can go through five banks - First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mashreq and Emirates Islamic Bank - to take a loan on zero per cent interest for one year.

Motorists can get a 35 per cent discount if they pay fines within two months of it being issued.