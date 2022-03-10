Ras Al Khaimah Police issue 7,772 fines for vehicles with expired licences

Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued 7,772 fines against motorists for driving vehicles with expired licences in just three months.

The force said the smart cameras caught vehicles with expired vehicle licences between November 7 and February 7.

“Smart cameras that have been installed and activated on November 7 last year detect traffic offences including driving cars with expired vehicle licences,” a police statement said.

The cameras can detect expired vehicle licences of all cars, even those registered in other emirates.

Motorists were fined Dh500 each and their cars were seized for seven days. Four traffic points were also added to their licences.

They were given 15 days to renew their licences before facing a second fine.

Motorists are urged to ensure their vehicle licences are up to date.

“Renewing a car registration enhances traffic safety because it ensures the vehicle is fit for the roads through examining and checking for any faulty parts in the car,” the statement said.

“Failing to renew the vehicle’s registration means that it has not been to examination and maintenance which can lead to accidents that risk people’s lives.”

In the UAE, it is mandatory that people register their vehicles with the traffic department in the emirate where the car was purchased and it must be renewed every year.

Every vehicle in the UAE has a registration card, Mulkiya, issued by the traffic department on registration/renewal of the vehicle. The registration card contains the necessary information about the vehicle, owner and insurance.