Smart cameras to catch traffic offences in RAK to go live on Sunday

Smart cameras that can detect cars with expired vehicle licences will be activated across Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.

Beginning next week, motorists driving along main roads and intersections will have their plates scanned automatically by the cameras and checked against the police database for traffic offences.

Owners of cars with expired vehicle licences will be sent a text message notifying them of the offence before being issued a fine of Dh500 ($136) and four black points.

Police said motorists would be given at least 10 days grace period before the fine is issued and called on drivers to ensure their contact details were up to date with the traffic department.

The grace period was ordered by the emirate's commander-in-chief of police, said Brig Ahmed Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols.

“This is in addition to a 30-day period that is already granted to car owners and starts from the date of the car registration expiry, which means they will have 40 days in total before being issued a fine,” he said.

Brig Al Naqbi called on motorists to ensure their vehicle licences were up to date.

“Renewing car registration means examining and checking for any faulty parts in the car, such as tyres,” he said.

During trials, the smart cameras showed 95 per cent accuracy in detecting traffic offences linked to car plates.

Ras Al Khaimah also has smart cameras installed to spot drivers speeding, switching lanes suddenly or running red lights.